Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Strange Universe: Best Meteors Of The Year! 12/11/22

By Bob Berman
Published December 12, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST
Perseid Meteor Shower
Perseid Meteor Shower
In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Spruce Knob, West Virginia. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
NASA/Bill Ingalls / (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Tuesday night, December 13, we’ll see the year’s finest meteor shower. These are the Geminids, and they deliver a meteor a minute. And you start seeing them as early as 8 p.m. No need to wait for midnight like with those other rich showers. And the Moon will be absent, giving us perfect dark skies if you’re away from cities and artificial lights.

NASA meteor
Bob Berman
    Strange Universe: Celestial Thanksgiving 11/27/22
    Bob Berman
    The only two disks in our sky, the moon and sun, both appear the same size. This is true nowhere else. It alone creates total solar eclipses. In just a few tens of millions of years, the slowly spiraling-away moon will look too small to cover up the sun. Total solar eclipses are only happening now, when humans are around.
  • Fantastic landscape of another planet. Desert Night with stars and galaxies (Elements of this image furnished by NASA)
    Strange Universe: The Week of Mars 12/4/22
    Bob Berman
    This is the week of Mars. Its opposition – when it’s exactly the opposite the sun in our sky – is this Thursday. Its closest and brightest happened a few days ago. And this Wednesday night, December 7th, it closely meets the Full Moon. We’ll also hear what Mars has been up to.
  • The beauty of the universe: Wonderful super detailed waxing gibb
    Strange Universe: The Strangest Moon 11/13/22
    Bob Berman
    Everyone knows the terms waxing and waning, and usually know a waxing Moon gets fatter each night while a waning Moon gets thinner. But relatively few of your friends could look at a moon and instantly tell whether it’s a waxing or a waning one. So let's make it easy. The waxing moon is lit up on the right. It's the moon you see during the weeks before full moon. It's also the moon that's already out when darkness falls, so it's the one seen by the most people. The dinnertime moon.
