© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Strange Universe: The Strangest Moon 11/13/22

Published November 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST
The beauty of the universe: Wonderful super detailed waxing gibb
1 of 1  — The beauty of the universe: Wonderful super detailed waxing gibb
The beauty of the universe: Wonderful super detailed waxing gibbous Moon - Elements of this image furnished by NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio
Marco Gallarino/Equatore - stock.adobe.com

Everyone knows the terms waxing and waning, and usually know a waxing Moon gets fatter each night while a waning Moon gets thinner. But relatively few of your friends could look at a moon and instantly tell whether it’s a waxing or a waning one. So let's make it easy. The waxing moon is lit up on the right. It's the moon you see during the weeks before full moon. It's also the moon that's already out when darkness falls, so it's the one seen by the most people. The dinnertime moon.

Tags
Strange Universe NASAStrange UniverseGalaxiesthe moon
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
Related Content
  • Crab Nebula, Supernova Core pulsar neutron star.
    Strange Universe: Magnetic Trouble 9/11/22
    Bob Berman
    A neutron star forms when a massive star collapses to send supernova brilliance outward and a tiny remnant core imploding inward. That core — now a 12-mile-wide sun of its own — can spin hundreds of times a second, causing its magnetic field to wrap around itself, intensifying to a strength that be a thousand trillion times greater than Earth’s magnetic field. Such stars are now called magnetars.
  • Olaf Kunz.png
    Strange Universe: Solstice Consequences 6/26/22
    The summer solstice arrived earlier this week, a funny mixture of natural events and government rulings.
  • Big bang, 3D Illustration
    Strange Universe: Accelerating Universe 6/12/22
    Bob Berman
    The Big Bang theory, strongly supported by the cosmic microwave background and the cosmic expansion rate, says that starting 13.8 billion years ago, everything initially raced away from everything else like an inflating balloon.
Load More