© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Strange Universe: The Week of Mars 12/4/22

Published December 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST
Fantastic landscape of another planet. Desert Night with stars and galaxies (Elements of this image furnished by NASA)
1 of 1  — Fantastic landscape of another planet. Desert Night with stars and galaxies (Elements of this image furnished by NASA)
Fantastic landscape of another planet. Desert Night with stars and galaxies (Elements of this image furnished by NASA)
Wladimir_Bulgar/luchschenF - stock.adobe.com / 121019475

This is the week of Mars. Its opposition – when it’s exactly the opposite the sun in our sky – is this Thursday. Its closest and brightest happened a few days ago. And this Wednesday night, December 7th, it closely meets the Full Moon. We’ll also hear what Mars has been up to.

Tags
Strange Universe marsNASAStrange Universe
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
Related Content
  • SU.png
    Strange Universe: Celestial Thanksgiving 11/27/22
    Bob Berman
    The only two disks in our sky, the moon and sun, both appear the same size. This is true nowhere else. It alone creates total solar eclipses. In just a few tens of millions of years, the slowly spiraling-away moon will look too small to cover up the sun. Total solar eclipses are only happening now, when humans are around.
  • The beauty of the universe: Wonderful super detailed waxing gibb
    Strange Universe: The Strangest Moon 11/13/22
    Bob Berman
    Everyone knows the terms waxing and waning, and usually know a waxing Moon gets fatter each night while a waning Moon gets thinner. But relatively few of your friends could look at a moon and instantly tell whether it’s a waxing or a waning one. So let's make it easy. The waxing moon is lit up on the right. It's the moon you see during the weeks before full moon. It's also the moon that's already out when darkness falls, so it's the one seen by the most people. The dinnertime moon.
  • moon eclipse
    Strange Universe: Observing the Weird Moon 11/6/22
    Lunar eclipses appear best through binoculars or just the naked eye. The full moon is never a good telescope target, and hosting Earth’s blurry-edged shadow doesn't help much. It's not terrible, like macaroni salad, but Earth's shadow edge is fuzzy, and fuzzy is not a good thing through a telescope.
Load More