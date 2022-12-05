Strange Universe: The Week of Mars 12/4/22
1 of 1 — Fantastic landscape of another planet. Desert Night with stars and galaxies (Elements of this image furnished by NASA)
This is the week of Mars. Its opposition – when it’s exactly the opposite the sun in our sky – is this Thursday. Its closest and brightest happened a few days ago. And this Wednesday night, December 7th, it closely meets the Full Moon. We’ll also hear what Mars has been up to.