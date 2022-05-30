© 2022
Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Crab Nebula 5/29/22

Published May 30, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT
Crab Nebula in constellation Taurus. Supernova Core pulsar neutron star. Elements of this image are furnished by NASA.
Neutron stars don't get much attention these days. They're not as notorious as black holes, nor as capable of fully warping spacetime. But this story really started before dawn on July 4, 1054, when a new brilliant star abruptly appeared near the left horn of Taurus the Bull, very close to where the Sun is located during the next few weeks. It was seen in broad daylight for more than a month. Good backyard telescopes show this as the remnant of an exploded star 6,500 light-years away, whose tendrils still rush outward at a thousand miles a second, visibly altering the nebula every few years.

Strange Universe Strange Universespace explorationNASA
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
