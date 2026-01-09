© 2026
Person Place Thing
Curator of Architecture and Design at MoMA, Paola Antonelli

By Randy Cohen
Published January 9, 2026 at 10:30 PM EST
1 of 1  — PPT 1-9.png
Susan Packard

This week’s show features Paola Antonelli, Curator of Architecture and Design at MoMA, who says she prefers “small provocations”—the kind that sneak up on you rather than hit you over the head. Presented with the Viñoly Foundation, the episode’s inspirations include Prince as the person, Fiorucci on Via Torino in Milan as the place, the Boeing 747 as the thing, chickpeas as Randy’s thing, and music by Ethel.

modern artcuratorPrince
Randy Cohen
