Climate policy was not on the ballot in the midterm elections, but U.S. voters were deciding whether Congress and many state governments would remain in a position to stand by while the Trump administration takes steps to bolster fossil fuels and throttle back support for renewable energy.

Democrats dominated U.S. Senate and House races across the country and on the state level, Democrats won state offices, utility commission positions, and approved climate-related ballot measures.

Multiple states ended up now having both houses of the legislature and the governorship under Democratic control. These included Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Arizona. All of these states are highly likely to use the new political power to further climate and clean energy action.

The Democratic majority in both the House and Senate is likely to greatly hinder the administration’s efforts to further dismantle federal climate policies, environmental regulations, and clean energy incentives. Democratic-led committees are likely to launch investigations into the oil and gas industries. And Democratic control of the Senate is likely to block or stall anti-climate appointments for federal judges, cabinet posts, and other energy and environmental positions. Congress may well attempt to restore clean energy incentives and strengthen support for solar power, battery storage, and electric vehicles.

In general, the election results are likely to represent a turning point after two years of concerted federal efforts to roll back climate regulations, restrict or eliminate clean energy funding, and reduce the government’s environmental responsibilities.

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References:

Top clean energy wins from the midterm elections