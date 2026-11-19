The public has regularly participated in the enactment of environmental regulation over the past century. Input from industry, public interest groups, academics, states, and other agencies has informed the writing of regulations and the issuance of permits.

Starting last year, the Trump administration began stifling input on the environmental reviews required by the 1969 National Environmental Policy Act. That legislation requires federal agencies to evaluate and disclose the foreseeable environmental impact of major projects that they build, fund, or approve – projects like highways, dams, and data centers. While this process can delay projects, it also can improve them substantially and prevent potential disastrous outcomes.

Now, the administration has removed the obligation of the government to share draft impact statements with the public. Agencies including Interior, Agriculture, Energy, and Transportation will no longer share drafts, making informed public comment practically impossible. Agencies have also eliminated the requirement to analyze proposed projects’ indirect and cumulative impacts, like climate change.

Pending legislation now seeks to drastically limit legal remedies when federal agencies violate National Environmental Policy Act rules, barring courts from delaying projects even when the agencies make blatant errors.

Public participation is valuable to governance, giving a voice to regulated industries, professional associations, public interest groups, experts, and others. But now the public’s role in environmental policy is disappearing.

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References:

The U.S. Public Is Losing Its Say on Environmental Policy