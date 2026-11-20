Wind power is playing a growing role in New England’s electric grid. It boosts regional reliability, lowers seasonal energy costs, and reduces the use of fossil fuels during peak summer and winter demand periods. There is about 2,500 MW of installed wind capacity in New England. Two major offshore wind installations have recently come online – Vineyard Wind and Revolution Wind – after legal battles with the adversarial Trump administration.

According to ISO New England, the independent nonprofit company that operates the electric grid across Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and most of Maine, monthly wind generation in the first nine months of 2026 was an average of 68% higher compared with the same period in 2025.

The highest generation from wind was this September at 668.9 GWh, which was more than double the levels from September of last year and almost 10% higher than this year’s previous high, which was in March.

The growing numbers reflect increasing wind capacity additions. The 2,500 MW is a 47% increase over 2025’s capacity which itself was a 12% increase over 2024.

New England aims to reach 30,000 to 45,000 MW of regional offshore wind capacity by 2050. State and independent analyses show that this amount will be required for New England to meet both its climate goals and its electricity demand. This is a very challenging goal, especially in the difficult environment created by the current administration. But 2050 is still a long way off.

**********

References:

Wind Power Integration