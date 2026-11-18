The powerful El Niño presently underway is bringing unusually warm waters to the California coast. From San Francisco down to San Diego, surface sea temperatures are running 3 to 10 degrees higher than normal. This warm water is bringing an array of tropical sea creatures rarely seen in California.

Sightings include flying fish, manta rays, and the venomous yellow-bellied sea snake. Those snakes were last seen during the 2015 El Niño. Fishermen have landed yellowfin tuna, wahoo, and dorado, all of which are unusual in the typically cooler waters off the California coast.

There have been sightings of great white sharks, hammerhead sharks, and whale sharks.

For the first time ever, sea turtles are nesting in California, near Seal Beach and Huntington Beach. If these eggs hatch and the baby turtles make it out to sea and survive, they will likely return some day to carry on future generations of turtles on those very same beaches. Staff from the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach housed about 200 sea turtles in September to protect them from a rare tropical storm that hit the California Coast.

The warm water that is bringing exotic sea life to California beaches is also wreaking havoc with the native sea life. The warmer water is fueling one of the largest algal blooms in history, stretching from Southern California all the way north to the coast of British Columbia. Kelp forests, already damaged by recent marine heat waves, could be decimated by El Niño. Scientists expect that this year’s El Niño will be the strongest in living memory.

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References:

El Niño Brings Exotic Sea Life to the California Coast