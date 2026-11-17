When the Trump administration eliminated the federal tax credits for electric vehicle purchases, EV sales fell off a cliff. The third quarter last year saw a record 437,000 new EV sales as Americans rushed to take advantage of the credits before they expired, but then sales cratered.

Since then, the war in Iran has driven gas and diesel prices through the roof. The average price of gasoline across the country has been stuck at over $4 for months, making it considerably cheaper to drive an EV than a gas-powered car.

In response, EV sales are rebounding. Americans bought 262,000 EVs in the third quarter of this year, making two straight quarters of sales growth. The numbers are far lower than last year’s record quarter, but the growth is likely to continue. Eleven states have direct incentives in place for EV purchases and another eight offer utility discounts, charger rebates, or localized incentives.

Automakers are introducing more and better all-electric options. Ford is introducing a new electric pickup that is far more affordable than the previous Lightning truck, and Subaru and Rivian are launching attractive new electric SUVs.

Used EVs are also having a hot streak. Americans bought 44,350 used EVs in August, an increase of 26% from July and 15% over a year ago.

Around the world, EVs continue to have a growing share of the global auto market. There is a good chance that steady, sustainable growth will persist in the U.S. as well, bringing an end to the boom-and-bust cycle of the last few years.

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References:

US EV sales are rising again. Here’s why the recovery is set to last.