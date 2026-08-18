Many more electric vehicle chargers in the U.S.

The sales momentum for electric cars in the U.S. has slowed as a result of the policies of the current administration, but the auto industry clearly sees that EVs are the future and the industry is paving the way for that future.

IONNA is a high-power EV charging network in North America being built by a joint venture founded in 2023 between eight major global automakers: BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, and Toyota. EV manufacturer Rivian joined in 2025.

IONNA currently operates just 120 charging stations in 31 states with 60 more locations under construction. But IONNA’s goal is to have 30,000 charging bays across its network by 2030.

Its 400-kW chargers are some of the fastest available today in the U.S. and they can be accessed by both the earlier CCS plugs and the NACS (formerly called Tesla) connectors.

Joint venture automakers are increasingly integrating IONNA charging into their phone APPs so that charging can be as simple as plugging in and swiping. Current charging fees at IONNA are less than those of many other charging networks.

Tesla operates over 3,100 Supercharger stations in the U.S. housing more than 37,000 individual charging points and these are now accessible to non-Tesla vehicles.

Access to conveniently located charging has always been a significant barrier to EV ownership and the proliferation of thousands of high-speed chargers is helping to remove that barrier.

**********

References:

Ionna accelerates U.S. EV charging buildout