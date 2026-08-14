Superhot geothermal energy is a new form of geothermal energy extraction that taps into deep, dry crystalline rock that maintains temperatures that can exceed 700 degrees Fahrenheit. By pumping water into these rock formations, superheated steam can be brought up to the surface, yielding 5 to 10 times more energy than conventional geothermal sources.

Traditional geothermal systems rely on natural groundwater found near the surface. Superhot rock systems reach 4 to 10 kilometers down where, when water is injected, it exhibits both liquid and gas properties and sweeps up large amounts of heat energy.

Accessing superhot rock requires drilling deeper and into hotter rock than was previously possible. The technical challenges are substantial, but the potential rewards are enormous.

Recently, a US superhot geothermal energy developer called Quaise Energy received $134 million in new funding that adds to the $100 million it previously raised from investors. The company uses millimeter wave drilling technology, which was developed at MIT. The system allows ablating rock at depths and temperatures that are not economically practical using conventional drilling methods.

Unlike conventional geothermal energy systems, which are only possible at specific hotspots such as those fueled by volcanic activity, superhot rock deep underground can be found virtually anywhere. In principle, superhot geothermal represents a limitless, zero-carbon baseload power source with extraordinary potential.

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US geothermal start-up Quaise nets USD 134m for first commercial project