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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Superhot geothermal energy

By Randy Simon
Published August 14, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Quaise Energy
/
https://www.quaise.com/

Superhot geothermal energy is a new form of geothermal energy extraction that taps into deep, dry crystalline rock that maintains temperatures that can exceed 700 degrees Fahrenheit. By pumping water into these rock formations, superheated steam can be brought up to the surface, yielding 5 to 10 times more energy than conventional geothermal sources.

Traditional geothermal systems rely on natural groundwater found near the surface. Superhot rock systems reach 4 to 10 kilometers down where, when water is injected, it exhibits both liquid and gas properties and sweeps up large amounts of heat energy.

Accessing superhot rock requires drilling deeper and into hotter rock than was previously possible. The technical challenges are substantial, but the potential rewards are enormous.

Recently, a US superhot geothermal energy developer called Quaise Energy received $134 million in new funding that adds to the $100 million it previously raised from investors. The company uses millimeter wave drilling technology, which was developed at MIT. The system allows ablating rock at depths and temperatures that are not economically practical using conventional drilling methods.

Unlike conventional geothermal energy systems, which are only possible at specific hotspots such as those fueled by volcanic activity, superhot rock deep underground can be found virtually anywhere. In principle, superhot geothermal represents a limitless, zero-carbon baseload power source with extraordinary potential.

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References:
US geothermal start-up Quaise nets USD 134m for first commercial project

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentGeothermal EnergyRenewable PowerTechnology
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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