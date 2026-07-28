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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Vehicle-to-Grid and Vehicle-to-Home

By Randy Simon
Published July 28, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Noya Fields
/
Flickr

Electric cars store large amounts of energy in their battery banks that is used to drive the car. But in principle, parked electric cars could be used as mobile energy storage networks. The energy in cars could be given back to the power grid – a technology known as vehicle-to-grid or V2G. Alternatively, the stored energy in a car could supply electricity directly to a home, for example during a power outage. This is V2H.

There is enough energy stored in today’s EVs to power a typical home for a least a few days. In places that offer heavily discounted off-peak electricity pricing, an EV could charge up during off-peak hours and then power a house during peak hours. If lots of cars participate in V2G, it can be used to stabilize the grid and reduce the need for expensive, polluting peaker plants in times of high demand.

Only some EVs currently have the required circuitry and software for V2G and V2H and very few homes are equipped for it. A company called Bidirectional Energy in California is installing equipment for these functions in 120 homes in a state-funded pilot program. The goal is to establish the rules of the road for these installations so that standards can be set just as they have been for ordinary EV chargers and home backup batteries.

Establishing this technology as a mainstream activity will require standardization and this program is a step in that direction. In a world where electric cars are dominant, bidirectional charging makes abundant sense and will be beneficial to car owners, home owners, and society in general.

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References:
In this house, an EV helps power appliances — and the grid

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentRenewable EnergyElectric VehiclesV2GV2H
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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