Heat pumps on the rise

Heat pumps are highly efficient all-in-one heating and cooling systems. Ordinary furnaces burn fuel to produce heat. Heat pumps move existing heat from one place to another using electricity and refrigerant. A heat pump can act as heater in the winter and an air conditioner in the summer.

Ten years ago, two conventional air conditioning systems were sold for every one heat pump. Last year, sales of the appliances were tied. Last September, heat pump sales beat air conditioners for the first time.

Heat pumps have long been popular in moderate climates, such as in the U.S. South. But more recently, the cold weather performance of heat pumps has improved enough that they are now more attractive in cold winter regions.

Heating buildings is one of the largest sources of carbon emissions in the country. Heat pumps are two to four times more efficient than fossil-fueled systems, providing a much cleaner way to keep a space warm. Switching from older fossil-fueled systems or electric baseboards can save households hundreds of dollars annually on utility bills.

Air-source heat pumps extract and transfer heat between indoor and outdoor air. They are the most common type. Ground-source heat pumps use the stable temperature of the earth below ground to heat and cool buildings. They are more expensive but the most efficient option.

Many states, municipalities, and utilities have put in place incentives for the adoption of energy-efficient, zero-emissions technology. Until the present administration took office, the federal government also offered incentives. Regardless, the efficient two-way technology for heating and cooling buildings is overtaking old-school systems.

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Heat pumps may soon outsell air conditioners in US