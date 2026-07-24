© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Heat pumps on the rise

By Randy Simon
Published July 24, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Vernon Air Conditioning
/
Flickr

Heat pumps are highly efficient all-in-one heating and cooling systems. Ordinary furnaces burn fuel to produce heat. Heat pumps move existing heat from one place to another using electricity and refrigerant. A heat pump can act as heater in the winter and an air conditioner in the summer.

Ten years ago, two conventional air conditioning systems were sold for every one heat pump. Last year, sales of the appliances were tied. Last September, heat pump sales beat air conditioners for the first time.

Heat pumps have long been popular in moderate climates, such as in the U.S. South. But more recently, the cold weather performance of heat pumps has improved enough that they are now more attractive in cold winter regions.

Heating buildings is one of the largest sources of carbon emissions in the country. Heat pumps are two to four times more efficient than fossil-fueled systems, providing a much cleaner way to keep a space warm. Switching from older fossil-fueled systems or electric baseboards can save households hundreds of dollars annually on utility bills.

Air-source heat pumps extract and transfer heat between indoor and outdoor air. They are the most common type. Ground-source heat pumps use the stable temperature of the earth below ground to heat and cool buildings. They are more expensive but the most efficient option.

Many states, municipalities, and utilities have put in place incentives for the adoption of energy-efficient, zero-emissions technology. Until the present administration took office, the federal government also offered incentives. Regardless, the efficient two-way technology for heating and cooling buildings is overtaking old-school systems.

**********

References:
Heat pumps may soon outsell air conditioners in US

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentAir ConditioningHeat PumpsElectricity
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Rescuing sea turtles in Florida
    Randy Simon
    Five species of sea turtles are found in the Gulf of Mexico. All five were pushed to the brink of extinction due to human activity. The Endangered Species Act of 1973 listed all sea turtles in the United States as threatened or endangered except the flatback turtle. Under the Act, it is illegal to harm or in any way interfere with a sea turtle or its eggs.
  • Earth Wise
    Troubles for Hoover Dam
    Randy Simon
    Hoover Dam was built in the 1930s during the Great Depression. It is famous for taming the wild Colorado River, providing the power that electrified the American Southwest, and for creating Lake Mead, the largest man-made reservoir in the United States. The dam is as tall as a 60-story building and was the world’s highest dam when it was built. And now, it has real problems.
  • Earth Wise
    Cacti and climate change
    Randy Simon
    Cacti are famous for their ability to survive some of the harshest conditions on Earth, making them symbols of resilience in a warming world. But climate change is altering temperatures and rainfall patterns across many desert regions, highlighting the importance of understanding how these plants adapt.