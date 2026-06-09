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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Plants and climate change

By Randy Simon
Published June 9, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Justin Ennis
/
Flickr

The geographic range of a plant species is the area where it can survive and grow. That range is shaped by climatic factors such as temperature, precipitation, soil moisture, humidity, and wind. When those conditions change, plants must either adapt, shift their range, or risk decline.

For temperature-sensitive species, warming climates may push them toward cooler areas at higher latitudes or elevations. But a new study suggests that movement alone may not be enough to save them.

Researchers from the University of California Davis modeled how nearly 68,000 plant species could respond to warming temperatures through the end of the century. They found that 7% to 16% of the plant species studied are expected to lose more than 90% of their range, placing them at a high risk of extinction by the end of the century.

According to the researchers, the problem is not that plants can’t move fast enough. The problem is that suitable habitat is disappearing.

The research team found that even when plants are able to shift their ranges, many simply will not have enough livable territory left as the climate changes. That means strategies like assisted migration - where humans help species relocate - may only have limited success unless combined with habitat restoration and protection of climate-stable lands.

The study, which was recently published in the journal Science, projects especially high losses in southern Europe, southern Australia, and the western United States.

According to the researchers, aggressively reducing emissions remains the most effective way to slow plant extinctions.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentHabitatPlantsGlobal Warming
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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