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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Mounting costs for unwanted coal

By Randy Simon
Published June 8, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Patrick Emerson
/
Flickr

For the past year, the Trump administration has repeatedly issued orders for five aging coal plants in four states to remain open past their scheduled closures, citing an unspecified “energy emergency” that supposedly threatens the reliability of the U.S. electricity supply.

The Department of Energy has continued to renew these directives every 90 days even though one plant has yet to burn any coal at all and another has requested that it be allowed to expire. Keeping the plants open has already cost hundreds of millions of dollars, mostly to be paid by electricity ratepayers.

The administration is strongly pushing to revive coal in the United States, rolling back regulations on emissions and offering funding for plant upgrades while ignoring the significant health risks of burning coal as well as the increasingly glaring inability of coal to compete economically with other electricity sources.

The J.H. Campbell plant in Michigan has reported $180 million in expenses in running the facility since May of 2025. The Centralia in Washington State reported nearly $20 million in costs during the first three months of the emergency order even though it has not burned any coal. The state has passed a law that the plant is to be covered by the state’s cap-and-trade law as well as placing a sales tax on coal.

Multiple states and various nonprofit groups are fighting the administration’s orders to burn coal in court. They are arguing that the Department of Energy has provided no justification for its use of emergency orders. Meanwhile, 2025 saw the first increase in coal use in the U.S. in many years.

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Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentCoalEnergyPower PlantPollution
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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