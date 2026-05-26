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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

A boom in used electric cars

By Randy Simon
Published May 26, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Dale Cruse
/
Flickr

Americans who own their cars tend to keep them for a long time – 8 to 12 years. But those who lease their cars often only drive them for two or three years. Many people lease cars for just this reason. They want to have a new car every few years to avoid growing maintenance costs and just for the pleasure of having a new vehicle. With hundreds of thousands of electric cars coming off leases, the used EV market is accelerating.

Americans still buy far more new EVs than used ones, but the gap is beginning to close. Used EV sales jumped by 34% in 2025 compared with the prior year. EVs made up about a tenth of new vehicle sales in the US last year and about 2% of used car sales.

Sales of EVs have slumped as a result of the discontinuation of the federal tax credit along with US automakers backing away from their expanded EV offerings.

Without incentives, the average EV costs about $6,000 more than the average new gas car. Many states still have incentives in place that reduces that difference, but the loss of the $7,500 federal credit at least temporarily dampened enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, for the time being, an average used EV is now basically at price parity with a used gas car and that’s a big deal in the marketplace.

At present, the overall situation is in flux as rising gas prices due to the Iran war have triggered renewed interest in electric cars. In some countries, fuel shortages have led to driving bans and fuel rationing.

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Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentUnited StatesElectric VehiclesTesla
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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