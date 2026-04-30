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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

The data center revolution

By Randy Simon
Published April 30, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Chad Davis
/
Flickr

Modern data centers have been around since the 1990s, but they were largely unknown to most of us over their first 20 years. From about 2010 until just a few years ago, cloud computing and various mobile and software services became commonplace. The number of data centers grew from hundreds to a couple of thousand. The current third era of data centers, running AI training and inference, has exploded the number of centers and, especially, the amount of power they consume. In 2005, data centers consumed 20 GW of power. Last year, that number exceeded 114 GW with an annual growth rate of over 17%.

The scale to which financial capital, expertise, infrastructure, and other resources are evolving is seen by many as an historical moment comparable to the Industrial Revolution.

The impact of artificial intelligence and the data centers that enable it are changing how we do things and what things we are doing on a similarly broad level.

The data center industry is requiring vastly more energy, upgraded regulations for electric grid access, and is driving the adoption of new local laws in response to growing community opposition. Data centers were once literally hidden away in closets but now require enormous warehouses spanning sprawling campuses running on gigawatts of electricity.

There is a race among Big Tech companies to develop the most sophisticated AI systems that is increasingly shaping investment markets, the environment, and the economy in general. How the growing data center revolution will all turn out remains to be seen.

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Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentData CenterEnergyTechnology
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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