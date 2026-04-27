© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Robotaxis are coming

By Randy Simon
Published April 27, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Keith C.
/
Flickr

Driverless ride-hailing vehicles – popularly known as robotaxis – are showing up in a growing number of cities. Several of the largest technology companies in the world are leading the charge using their deep pockets both to put vehicles on the streets and influence how they and sometimes their competitors are portrayed in the media.

The technologies and the vehicles themselves vary considerably but the basic idea is the same: you summon a driverless vehicle, electronically specify a destination, and the vehicle takes you there.

The economic argument is a compelling one. If there is no driver to pay, the cost of a ride can be less. And there is nobody to tip. For the provider, there is no workforce to manage, compensate, or schedule.

The primary consideration, however, is safety. Are robotaxis safe? Over 40,000 Americans die in auto accidents each year. More than 90% of accidents are caused by human error. Human drivers can be distracted; impaired by fatigue, alcohol, or drugs; or do dangerous things because they are in a hurry, angry, or make bad decisions. Robotaxis have none of these problems.

Will robotaxis get into accidents? For sure. Will people get killed in robotaxis? Most likely. Perfection is unattainable. But the point is that there will be fewer accidents and robotaxis will be safer than cars driven by humans.

Robotaxi technology is rapidly improving, and most people don’t realize how good it already is. Opinion polls say that most people don’t trust driverless cars, but that is going to change. Robotaxis offer privacy, safety, and predictability and ready or not, they are coming.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentTechnologyRobotaxisSafety
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Water from the air
    Randy Simon
    According to the World Health Organization and UNICEF, 1 in 4 people globally – about 2.1 billion – lack access to safely managed drinking water. The definition of this is water from sources located on premises, free from contamination, and available when needed. Climate change, population growth, conflicts, and humanitarian crises are only putting increasing pressure on the world’s water resources.
  • Earth Wise
    Missing manure
    Randy Simon
    There seems to be no limit to the kinds of pollution society creates. One source that doesn’t get all that much attention is factory farm pollution. Factory farms, also known as concentrated animal feeding operations or CAFOs, produce enormous amounts of pollution and federal laws to regulate it are limited in scope and full of loopholes.
  • Earth Wise
    Planting trees where they matter
    Randy Simon
    Metropolitan areas tend to be significantly warmer than surrounding rural areas because of human activities, infrastructure, and the lack of vegetation. Asphalt, concrete, and dark rooftops absorb sunlight during the day and slowly release it at night. This raises temperatures by 1 to as much as 7 degrees during the day and 2-5 degrees at night. This is known as the urban heat island effect.