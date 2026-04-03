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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Killing toxic algae

By Randy Simon
Published April 3, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory
/
Flickr

Toxic algal blooms have been a growing problem in recent years associated with warming waters and nutrient-rich agricultural runoff in lakes, rivers, and oceans. These outbreaks can damage ecosystems, degrade water quality, and release toxins that threaten both wildlife and people. But a recent discovery suggests that nature may have found a way to fight back.

Researchers at Yokohama National University in Japan have identified a previously unknown marine fungus capable of killing harmful algae that form toxic blooms. The organism, called Algophthora mediterranea, is a tiny aquatic fungus that acts as a parasite on algae cells.

The fungus infects a species of algae known as Ostreopsis cf. ovata, which is responsible for toxic blooms that can affect human health. In the study, which was recently published in the journal Mycologia, the research team found that the newly identified fungus infects the algae’s cells and can kill them within a few days. Lab experiments also showed that it can infect several other types of algae, and can even feed on pollen grains.

The fungus was first detected in seawater samples collected off Spain by researchers from the Institute of Marine Sciences in Barcelona. Later analysis confirmed it represents not just a new species, but an entirely new genus of marine fungus.

Researchers say discoveries like this highlight how little we know about the role fungi play in ocean ecosystems. Understanding these microscopic parasites could eventually help scientists better predict and possibly manage harmful algal blooms in the future.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentToxic AlgaeGlobal WarmingOcean
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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