Killing toxic algae

Toxic algal blooms have been a growing problem in recent years associated with warming waters and nutrient-rich agricultural runoff in lakes, rivers, and oceans. These outbreaks can damage ecosystems, degrade water quality, and release toxins that threaten both wildlife and people. But a recent discovery suggests that nature may have found a way to fight back.

Researchers at Yokohama National University in Japan have identified a previously unknown marine fungus capable of killing harmful algae that form toxic blooms. The organism, called Algophthora mediterranea, is a tiny aquatic fungus that acts as a parasite on algae cells.

The fungus infects a species of algae known as Ostreopsis cf. ovata, which is responsible for toxic blooms that can affect human health. In the study, which was recently published in the journal Mycologia, the research team found that the newly identified fungus infects the algae’s cells and can kill them within a few days. Lab experiments also showed that it can infect several other types of algae, and can even feed on pollen grains.

The fungus was first detected in seawater samples collected off Spain by researchers from the Institute of Marine Sciences in Barcelona. Later analysis confirmed it represents not just a new species, but an entirely new genus of marine fungus.

Researchers say discoveries like this highlight how little we know about the role fungi play in ocean ecosystems. Understanding these microscopic parasites could eventually help scientists better predict and possibly manage harmful algal blooms in the future.