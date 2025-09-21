© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Earth Wise

Closest point to Earth

By Bob Berman
Published September 21, 2025 at 9:35 AM EDT
1 of 1  — STRANGE UNIVERSE.png
NASA/JPL/SPACE SCIENCE INSTITUE

If you're hearing this on Sunday, Saturn is at its closest point to Earth, and its rings appear as a straight white line due to their edge-on alignment — a rare event that occurs every 15 years during its equinox. Earth’s own equinox arrives Monday at 2:10 PM, marking the start of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere. This equinox often falls on the 22nd or 23rd because, as Kepler explained, Earth speeds up in its orbit when closer to the sun in January and slows down in July. That means winter is shorter than summer by about a week — a fact disguised by our calendar and the uneven placement of long and short months.

Tags
Earth Wise Strange UniverseNASAplanet
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
Related Content
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    A lunar standstill
    Bob Berman
    This year brings a rare lunar event called the Lunar Standstill, which happens only once every 18.5 years. Due to the Moon’s wobbling orbit aligning with Earth’s tilt, the Moon is reaching extreme positions in the sky. Recently, it appeared unusually low at first quarter, the third quarter Moon stood directly overhead—something typically impossible from the continental U.S. Even in daylight, the Moon remains high and visible, especially through sunglasses, offering a striking sight in the sky.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Vega
    Bob Berman
    Vega, one of the brightest stars, is often mispronounced as "VAY-ga" but should be "WEE-ga," meaning "falling eagle" in Arabic. Visible at nightfall, it shines blue overhead, contrasting with the orange Arcturus. Located 25 light-years away, it’s 58 times brighter than the sun and spins much faster, completing a rotation in just 11 hours. In 12,000 years, Vega will become Earth's pole star. It also displays a rare blueshift, pointing to the direction we're traveling in space.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Strange half-moon
    Bob Berman
    This week’s half Moon will appear unusually low in the sky—so low it might be hidden behind the trees. It sits far below its usual path due to the Moon’s wobbling orbit, which currently aligns with Earth’s tilt. This rare positioning, part of a cycle called the Lunar Standstill, places the Moon near the constellation Scorpius and its bright star Antares. Its light, filtered through thick atmosphere, may appear honey-colored and cast moonbeams at odd angles into places that rarely see moonlight. Look south to see this striking celestial oddity.