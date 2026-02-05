Kate King on when to 'Mend or Move On'

Love isn't always easy, but how do you know when it's time to walk away? On this week's 51%, we speak with counselor Kate King about the difference between good relationships, bad relationships, and toxic ones. King boasts nearly 20 years of experience as a licensed counselor and board-certified art therapist in Denver, Colorado. Her latest book, called Mend or Move On, helps readers identify the traps of abusive relationships (romantic, familial, and platonic) and decide when to say goodbye.

Guests: Kate King, counselor and art therapist and author of Mend or Move On: A Guide to Healing or Leaving Toxic Relationships; Al Olender, singer-songwriter

