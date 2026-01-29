© 2026
Fifty-One Percent
51%

Meghan Rabbitt on 'The New Rules of Women's Health'

By Jesse King
Published January 29, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST
The Open Field/Meghan Rabbitt
Book cover and headshot.

On this week's 51%, we chat about The New Rules of Women's Health with veteran health journalist Meghan Rabbitt. For too long, Rabbitt says the broader medical field has limited conversations around women's health to "bikini medicine" — reproductive concerns and breast health — while otherwise assuming women have the same bodies as men. But women have their own unique health needs, and often experience diseases in different ways. Rabbitt's new guide compiles the knowledge of more than 130 medical experts to help women address all aspects of their health at any age.  

Guest: Meghan Rabbitt, health journalist and author of The New Rules of Women's Health: Your Guide to Thriving at Every Age

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's former Hudson Valley bureau chief. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
