Dr. Frank Putnam on how child abuse impacts girls and crosses generations

On this week's 51%, we speak with Dr. Frank Putnam, professor of clinical psychiatry at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, about the Female Growth and Development Study (FGDS), which he co-founded with the late Dr. Penelope Trickett in 1987. The FGDS, which is still running today, has followed the lives of more than 100 girls to assess the impacts of child sex abuse on female development, and how trauma crosses generations. Putnam says child abuse can affect a survivor's physical and mental health in a way that accelerates their biological aging, putting them at an increased risk for early puberty, obesity, premature births, mental illness, cognitive decline and more. Putnam compiles more than 35 years' worth of papers from the FGDS — and outlines ways to better prevent child abuse — in his new book Old Before Their Time.

Guest: Dr. Frank Putnam, professor of clinical psychiatry at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and co-founder, with the late Dr. Penelope Trickett, of the Female Growth and Development Study. Author of Old Before Their Time: A Scientific Life Investigating How Maltreatment Harms Children and the Adults They Become

This episode discusses child abuse and sexual abuse. If you or someone you love has been impacted, Childhelp has counselors available 24/7 at its hotline: 1-800-422-4453. Childhelp also has a list of state-by-state contacts where you can report child abuse at its website, childhelphotline.org.

