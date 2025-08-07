Teaching 'emotional literacy' and body safety for kids

On this week's 51%, we learn about a Girl Scouts program that aims to teach young girls how to identify their emotions and talk about their mental health. Brenda Episcopo, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York, walks through how the “mental wellness patch program” helps girls Grades 4-12 build their emotional literacy and self-soothe in times of stress. We also speak with the woman behind “Erin’s Law” about how teaching kids body safety helps prevent child sex abuse.

Guests: Brenda Episcopo, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York, Erin Merryn, executive director of the Erin's Law Foundation

This episode contains a discussion about child sex abuse. If you or someone you love has been impacted, Childhelp has counselors available 24/7 by calling or texting "HELP" to 1-800-422-4453.

