Fifty-One Percent
Heather Lothrop of the Domestic Violence Project

By Jesse King
Published July 24, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT

On this week's 51%, we speak with attorney Heather Lothrop of the Urban Justice Center about what immigrant survivors of domestic violence should know as they're planning to leave an abusive partner or bring them to court. We'll also discuss how the Trump administration's deportation efforts are impacting such cases, and learn about a bill in Congress that would expand childcare options for police officers.

Guests: Heather Lothrop, director of legal services at the Urban Justice Center and its Domestic Violence Project; Willow Baer, commissioner of the New York Office for People with Developmental Disabilities

This episode touches on domestic violence. If you or someone you love has been impacted, please know help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE or by texting "START" to 88788.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. This episode also contains the tracks "Strijp" by Amarent and "Neutral" by A. Cooper.

Jesse King
