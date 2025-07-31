Katie Simon on 'Tell Me What You Like'

On this week's 51%, we speak with journalist Katie Simon about their new book Tell Me What You Like: An Honest Discussion of Sex and Intimacy After Sexual Assault. For years, Simon has researched the impact of sexual assault on survivors’ relationships and sex lives. Tell Me What You Like shares some of their stories, and how they moved from trauma to healing. We also hear from the New York county clerk who was sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton this week for refusing to file a summary judgement against a New York doctor accused of prescribing abortion pills in Texas.

Guest: Katie Simon, journalist and author of Tell Me What You Like: An Honest Discussion of Sex and Intimacy After Sexual Assault

This episode contains a discussion about sexual assault. If you or someone you love has been impacted, RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline is open 24/7 at 1-800-656-HOPE.

