Mary Ziegler on 'Personhood'

On this week’s 51%, we speak with UC Davis law professor Mary Ziegler about her new book, Personhood, and what she sees as the future of the abortion rights debate. Ziegler is a leading expert on the law, history, and politics of reproduction in the U.S. In Personhood, her seventh book on the subject, Ziegler argues that reversing Roe v. Wade was never the endgame of the antiabortion movement. Rather, she says the ultimate goal is “fetal personhood:” the recognition of fetuses and embryos as people under the 14th Amendment.

Guests: Mary Ziegler, law professor at UC David School of Law and author of Personhood: The New Civil War Over Reproduction; Dr. Jayme Trevino, OB/GYN

