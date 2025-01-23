Is the ERA truly the “law of the land?”

Before leaving office, former President Joe Biden declared that he considered the Equal Rights Amendment to be “the law of the land.” On this week’s 51%, we speak with Georgetown Law Professor Victoria Nourse about why the ERA has been in limbo for so long, what it would do, and whether it currently stands as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. We also stop by a local version of the People’s March in New York’s Hudson Valley, and remember the late activist and former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards.

Guests: Victoria Nourse, Ralph V. Whitworth Professor in Law at Georgetown Law; Chelly Hegan, president and CEO of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

