© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC will carry the Massachusetts State of the Commonwealth Address live at 7 p.m.
Fifty-One Percent
51%

Pagan Kennedy on "The Secret History of the Rape Kit"

By Jesse King
Published January 16, 2025 at 8:00 PM EST
Adrienne Mathiowetz (headshot)
Book cover and Pagan Kennedy headshot

On this week's 51%, we speak with journalist and author Pagan Kennedy about her new book The Secret History of the Rape Kit: A True Crime Story, tracking the life and work of Martha “Marty” Goddard, who invented the country’s first extensive rape kit system in the 1970s. The kit and process designed by Goddard and Louis Vitullo, a Chicago police sergeant, has allowed countless survivors of sexual assault to present evidence against their abusers in court, but it took a lot to get it going — and it has yet to reach its full potential. Kennedy gives us a glimpse at the woman behind the rape kit, and how we can make reporting easier for survivors today.

 
Guest: Pagan Kennedy, author of The Secret History of the Rape Kit: A True Crime Story

This episode discusses sexual assault and may be triggering for some listeners. If you or someone you love has been impacted by sexual abuse, the RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline is open 24/7 at 1-800-656-4673 and on its website.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

————

Tags
51% rape test kitssexual assault
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Related Content
  • Fifty-One Percent
    Elysia Berman on her “no-buy” year
    Jesse King
    A lot of Americans’ resolutions for the new year revolve around money, but could you hold off shopping for a full year? On this week’s 51%, we explore the concept of a “no-buy year” with Elysia Berman, a Brooklyn-based content creator tracking her journey away from excessive shopping toward financial savings.
  • Fifty-One Percent
    Telehealth abortion care, and the power of empathy
    Jesse King
    The state of Texas has sued a New York doctor for prescribing abortion pills to a Texas patient via telemedicine. On this week’s 51%, we discuss the case with Mary Ziegler, a law professor at UC Davis and a leading historian on the U.S. abortion debate. We also get some tips on how to destress around the holidays, and speak with psychiatrist Dr. Judith Orloff about why empathy is important not just for our own wellbeing, but for that of our communities.
  • Fifty-One Percent
    Safe Inc. of Schenectady on youth homelessness
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we sit down the director of Safe Inc. of Schenectady to discuss the many risks faced by homeless youth, and what they’re doing as an organization to help combat human trafficking. We also learn about a New York law granting paid prenatal leave to pregnant workers. And our Dr. Sharon Ufberg chats with singer-songwriter Morley about her new album, Follow the Sound, and how her humanitarian work inspires her music.
  • Fifty-One Percent
    The best of 2024
    Jesse King
    On this week's 51%, we look back on some of our favorite conversations from 2024. Dr. Karen Tang gives us a lesson on everything from fibroids to endometriosis; youth mentor Chelsea Gooden shares how parents can better connect with their teenage daughters; and former NOW President Patricia Ireland remembers her early days fighting against gender discrimination — as a flight attendant for Pan American Airways.
Load More