51% #1729: "Giving Hope" When Discussing Grief

On this week’s 51%, we speak with Drs. Elena Lister and Michael Schwartzman about their new book Giving Hope: Conversations with Children About Illness, Death, and Loss, on how to discuss death and grief in a way that leaves kids feeling safe, supported, and resilient.

