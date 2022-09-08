© 2022
51% #1729: "Giving Hope" When Discussing Grief

Published September 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
Giving Hope by Drs. Eliza Lister and Michael Schwartzman
Giving Hope

On this week’s 51%, we speak with Drs. Elena Lister and Michael Schwartzman about their new book Giving Hope: Conversations with Children About Illness, Death, and Loss, on how to discuss death and grief in a way that leaves kids feeling safe, supported, and resilient.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
