51 % The Women's Perspective
Dr. Robert Okin on "Silent Voices"

Jesse King,
Karen Dewitt
Published November 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST

On this week’s 51%, we speak with psychiatrist and human rights advocate Dr. Robert Okin about the state of homelessness in the U.S., and the many obstacles faced by unhoused women and families. Dr. Okin spent two years interviewing and photographing unhoused individuals struggling with mental illness in San Francisco. The second edition of his 2014 book Silent Voices: People with Mental Disorders on the Street came out earlier this year. We also look back at some of the biggest lawsuits brought on by the Adult Survivors Act, and stop by a vigil for the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Guest: Dr. Robert Okin, author of Silent Voices: People with Mental Disorders on the Street

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
Karen Dewitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
