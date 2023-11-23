Dr. Robert Okin on "Silent Voices"

On this week’s 51%, we speak with psychiatrist and human rights advocate Dr. Robert Okin about the state of homelessness in the U.S., and the many obstacles faced by unhoused women and families. Dr. Okin spent two years interviewing and photographing unhoused individuals struggling with mental illness in San Francisco. The second edition of his 2014 book Silent Voices: People with Mental Disorders on the Street came out earlier this year. We also look back at some of the biggest lawsuits brought on by the Adult Survivors Act, and stop by a vigil for the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Guest: Dr. Robert Okin, author of Silent Voices: People with Mental Disorders on the Street

