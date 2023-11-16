Social media and the youth mental health crisis

On this week's 51%, we speak with Dr. Sophia Choukas-Bradley about the impacts of social media on teens and young adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 44 percent of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2021, and one in five reported serious thoughts of suicide. Dr. Choukas-Bradley, a clinical psychologist and assistant professor at the University at Pittsburgh, breaks down how social media can be particularly harmful for teenage girls, and how parents can protect their children without isolating them from their peers.

Guest: Dr. Sophia Choukas-Bradley, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Pittsburgh, founder of the Teen and Young Adult Lab

