51 % The Women's Perspective
Social media and the youth mental health crisis

By Jesse King,
Karen Dewitt
Published November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST
On this week's 51%, we speak with Dr. Sophia Choukas-Bradley about the impacts of social media on teens and young adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 44 percent of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2021, and one in five reported serious thoughts of suicide. Dr. Choukas-Bradley, a clinical psychologist and assistant professor at the University at Pittsburgh, breaks down how social media can be particularly harmful for teenage girls, and how parents can protect their children without isolating them from their peers.

Guest: Dr. Sophia Choukas-Bradley, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Pittsburgh, founder of the Teen and Young Adult Lab

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
Karen Dewitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
