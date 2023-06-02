51% #1767: Gun Violence Awareness

On this week’s 51%: the month of June is National Gun Violence Awareness month. We hear from Jaclyn Schildkraut, executive director of the Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium, about how the country’s epidemic is impacting children and schools. We also speak with journalist Jamie Stiehm about her mother’s book Janet Reno: A Life, chronicling the life and work of Janet Reno, the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney general. And our associate producer Jody Cowan tells us about a New York bill to give nail salon workers a seat at the table when discussing industry standards.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Our producer is Jesse King, our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

