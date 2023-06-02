© 2023
51% #1767: Gun Violence Awareness

By Jesse King,
Jody CowanKaren Dewitt
Published June 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT

On this week’s 51%: the month of June is National Gun Violence Awareness month. We hear from Jaclyn Schildkraut, executive director of the Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium, about how the country’s epidemic is impacting children and schools. We also speak with journalist Jamie Stiehm about her mother’s book Janet Reno: A Life, chronicling the life and work of Janet Reno, the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney general. And our associate producer Jody Cowan tells us about a New York bill to give nail salon workers a seat at the table when discussing industry standards.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Our producer is Jesse King, our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
Jody Cowan
One of the newest additions to the WAMC team, Jody Cowan has a naturally curious approach to media production and strong passion for story telling. Jody's work is currently showcased on the shows 51% and The Best of Our Knowledge.
Karen Dewitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
