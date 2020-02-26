 Yonkers Provides Free, Reusable Bags To Residents | WAMC

Yonkers Provides Free, Reusable Bags To Residents

By Allison Dunne 4 hours ago
  • Courtesy of the City of Yonkers

In anticipation of the start of New York’s statewide ban on single-use plastic bags beginning March 1, Yonkers residents will be able to get a hold of free, reusable bags.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano says the city will provide free Yonkers Green City reusable bags to residents. Residents are encouraged to visit Yonkers City Hall Monday through Friday during business hours or any of the three Yonkers Public Library branches during their hours of operation to receive the free bags. The City of Yonkers has distributed more than 10,000 reusable bags to residents over the last year.

Tags: 
New York plastic bag ban
reusable bags
Yonkers

