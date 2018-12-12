Westchester Moves Toward Establishing A Crisis Stabilization Center

Westchester officials are taking steps to establish the county’s first crisis stabilization center. The center will be in White Plains.

The Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health received one year of start-up funding from the state Office of Mental Health to create a Crisis Stabilization Team, to establish programming to reduce the incarceration and hospitalization of individuals with complex mental health and substance abuse needs. The initiative will be modeled after the Dutchess County Stabilization Hub. Westchester’s first hub will serve White Plains and other communities that typically use hospital emergency services in the city. Westchester intends to replicate plans for similar crisis centers in three other communities. The initial meeting of key stakeholders will be held the week of December 17.