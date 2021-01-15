 VT To Expand COVID Vaccine Eligibility | WAMC

VT To Expand COVID Vaccine Eligibility

By 1 hour ago
  • A graph showing COVID-19 fatality by age
    Twitter: @GovPhilScott

Vermont officials say the state has nearly completed coronavirus vaccinations at nursing homes and long-term care facilities and for front-line health workers. The state will start vaccinating residents aged 75 and older starting the week of January 25, according to Governor Phil Scott.

“This approach is all about vaccinating those more likely to die from COVID,” Scott said. “So we can protect them as early as possible. And that’s way some chronic conditions will be included along with the elderly all with the goal of saving lives.”

A telephone number and website will be set up for people who are eligible in the next phase, details of which will be shared closer to January 25th. Michael Smith is the secretary of the state’s agency of human services.

“We expect that there will probably be more calls than online registration at first,” Smith said. “So we are going to need children, grandchildren or other relatives to help their older loved ones use the online tool as much as possible to keep our call centers from being overwhelmed.”

It's expected to take about six weeks to vaccinate those 75 and older. The focus will then shift to those 70 and older followed by 65 and up.

Click here for more information on Vermont's COVID-19 vaccination program. 

Tags: 
Vermont COVID-19
COVID-19 Vermont
COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Content

Vermont Officials Update Coronavirus Efforts Following First Deaths In The State

By Mar 20, 2020

The day after officials announced the first deaths in the state related to the coronavirus, Vermont officials provided updates on efforts to control the outbreak.

Vaccine Sign-Up Confusion In NY Continues

By Jan 14, 2021
A police sgt gets vaccinated
Norwell Police / Twitter

One day after announcing that five new state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites are opening this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office is warning that appointments for the limited number of vaccines at those sites are already booked through April.

County Leaders Await More COVID-19 Vaccine To Satisfy Demand

By Allison Dunne Jan 12, 2021
Moderna vaccine
Courtesy of Rockland County government

With the administering of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible people under way, counties in New York have been running out of doses quickly. The process has been bumpy, and some county leaders hope it will be ironed out soon as they field numerous calls and remind residents that the program is run by the state.

NY Expanding COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility

By Jan 12, 2021
Sandra Lindsay, left, a registered nurse and Director of Critical Care at Northwell Health, is the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, December 14, 2020
Scott Heins for the Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

New Yorkers 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised can now sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement as the state’s vaccine rollout continued to be plagued with problems.

NY To Offer Vaccines At More Sites

By Jan 8, 2021
Colleen Laico, from Kingston, NY, a medical professional at the ER at Kingston Hospital, receives her COVID-19 vaccination at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, December 18, 2020
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

Governor Andrew Cuomo, bowing to pressure from local governments, is agreeing to expand New York’s COVID-19 vaccination sites for frontline health care workers. 

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Open For First Responders In Massachusetts

By Jan 11, 2021
A police sgt gets vaccinated
Norwell Police / Twitter

    First responders in Massachusetts rolled up their sleeves today to take the COVID-19 vaccine. 