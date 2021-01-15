VT To Expand COVID Vaccine Eligibility

Vermont officials say the state has nearly completed coronavirus vaccinations at nursing homes and long-term care facilities and for front-line health workers. The state will start vaccinating residents aged 75 and older starting the week of January 25, according to Governor Phil Scott.

“This approach is all about vaccinating those more likely to die from COVID,” Scott said. “So we can protect them as early as possible. And that’s way some chronic conditions will be included along with the elderly all with the goal of saving lives.”

A telephone number and website will be set up for people who are eligible in the next phase, details of which will be shared closer to January 25th. Michael Smith is the secretary of the state’s agency of human services.

“We expect that there will probably be more calls than online registration at first,” Smith said. “So we are going to need children, grandchildren or other relatives to help their older loved ones use the online tool as much as possible to keep our call centers from being overwhelmed.”

It's expected to take about six weeks to vaccinate those 75 and older. The focus will then shift to those 70 and older followed by 65 and up.

Click here for more information on Vermont's COVID-19 vaccination program.