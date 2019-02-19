VT Bill Would Direct Providers To Follow Pain Medication Guidelines

By 53 seconds ago

Vermont Statehouse
Credit Pat Bradley/WAMC

A bill has been proposed in the Vermont House to make sure that health care providers follow guidelines for prescribing opioid pain medications to reduce the risk of a patient becoming addicted.

A lead sponsor, Rep. Cynthia Browning, says the bill is an attempt to put into statute the current best practices of medical practitioners regarding opioid prescriptions. Browning says the bill also provides for right of action if a medical provider doesn't follow the best practices and a patient becomes addicted, meaning a patient could sue for damages.

The bill is sponsored by two other Bennington area lawmakers and 32 co-sponsors.

Some in the medical community have concerns about transforming prescription guidelines into law and specifying the right of patients to sue for damages.

Tags: 
Vermont Legislature
Opioids

Related Content

Vermont Legislative Leaders Pledge Support Of Furloughed Workers

By Jan 18, 2019
Photo of Vermont Statehouse in winter
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Democratic leaders of the Vermont House and Senate brought representatives of the state’s financial institutions and business leaders to Montpelier Thursday to discuss the ramifications of the federal shutdown on the state and what is being done to help furloughed workers.

Vermont ProTem Discusses Governor’s Inaugural Speech And Senate Priorities

By Jan 15, 2019
Vermont Senate Pro Tem Tim Ashe
Vermont Legislature

The Vermont legislature’s last biennium ended following a temperamental special session that pit the Democratically-controlled legislature against the Republican governor.  In November, voters sent Gov. Phil Scott to a second term and placed a Democratic veto-proof majority in both chambers of the legislature. During Governor Scott’s inaugural address last week, he called for finding common ground through consensus and compromise.  Progressive/Democratic Senator Tim Ashe, who is serving his second term as ProTem, tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley he heard a couple themes in the governor’s speech.

Vermont Governor Sworn In To Second Term And Outlines Plans For Biennium

By Jan 10, 2019
VT Gov. Phil Scott
WAMC/Pat Bradley

Vermont’s five constitutional officers were sworn into office for the 2019-2020 biennium Thursday afternoon. After taking the oath, Republican Governor Phil Scott delivered an inaugural address outlining his priorities for his second term.

Vermont Legislature Welcoming Largest New Class In Decades

By Jan 9, 2019
Photo of Vermont Statehouse in winter
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Lawmakers are back in Montpelier for the start of the 2019 session of the Vermont Legislature.

A Look Back Key Vermont Stories In 2018

By Dec 28, 2018
Vermont state flag

From new gun laws to a nurses’ strike and the legalization of marijuana, 2018 brought a lot of change to Vermont. WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley reviews some of the benchmarks.

Opioid Overdose Deaths Decrease In Chittenden County

By Feb 15, 2019
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announces opioid related overdose deaths down in Chittenden County
Pat Bradley/WAMC

In 2013, Vermont began tracking the number of opioid overdose related fatalities in the state on a county-by-county basis. Officials in Chittenden County, Vermont’s most populous, announced Thursday that there was a significant drop in overdose deaths last year.

State Report Finds Progress In Opioid Crisis But More Work Needed

By Feb 10, 2019
white pills and bottles

A Vermont panel has released a progress report finding the state has made improvements on the ongoing opioid crisis, but there is still a long way to go.

Lawmakers Seek To Eliminate Insurance Pre-Authorization

By Feb 4, 2019

Vermont legislators are seeking to ban insurance companies or Medicaid from requiring pre-authorization before approving medication-assisted treatment.

The Opioid Tragedy In Three Acts

By Feb 1, 2019
Book Cover for "American Overdose" by Chris McGreal

Chris McGreal is a reporter for the Guardian and former journalist at the BBC. He was the Guardian's correspondent in Johannesburg, Jerusalem and Washington DC, and now writes from across the United States.

The opioid epidemic has been described as "one of the greatest mistakes of modern medicine." But calling it a mistake is a generous rewriting of the history of greed, corruption, and indifference that pushed the US into consuming more than 80 percent of the world's opioid painkillers.

His new book is entitled "American Overdose: The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts." Journeying through lives and communities wrecked by the epidemic, Chris McGreal reveals not only how Big Pharma hooked Americans on powerfully addictive drugs, but the corrupting of medicine and public institutions that let the opioid makers get away with it. The starting point for McGreal's deeply reported investigation is the miners promised that opioid painkillers would restore their wrecked bodies, but who became targets of "drug dealers in white coats."

A few heroic physicians warned of impending disaster. But American Overdose exposes the powerful forces they were up against, including the pharmaceutical industry's coopting of the Food and Drug Administration and Congress in the drive to push painkillers--resulting in the resurgence of heroin cartels in the American heartland. McGreal tells the story, in terms both broad and intimate, of people hit by a catastrophe they never saw coming. Years in the making, its ruinous consequences will stretch years into the future.

Upstate Cities Sue Drug Makers Over Opioid Epidemic

By Jan 8, 2019
Composite photo Dave Lucas/WAMC & Be.Futureproof/Flickr

Four upstate New York cities are suing the manufacturers and distributors of opioid painkillers.