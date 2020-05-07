Vote-By-Mail Plans Proposed In Massachusetts

Listen to the interview with Janet Domenitz.

A coalition of voting-rights organizations has endorsed a bill filed on Beacon Hill to create a vote-by-mail alternative in Massachusetts.

The legislation would allow no-excuse absentee voting for both the September 1st primaries and the November 3rd election.

There would be two weeks of early-voting for the primary and three weeks for the general election.

A ballot would be mailed to every registered voter.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Janet Domenitz, executive director of MassPIRG.

Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin this week put out a plan for voting this year. It includes no-excuse absentee voting and expanded early-voting. He does not propose mailing a ballot to every registered voter.

The Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University estimated a vote-by-mail operation in Massachusetts would cost between $12 million and $30 million depending on the complexity.