Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont Seeks Reconsideration Of Immigrant Investor Closure

By 1 hour ago

Vermont's immigrant investor center is going to ask the federal government to reconsider a decision to shut it down in the wake of alleged fraud at the Jay Peak ski resort.

The Vermont Regional Center announced Monday it would pursue the motion for reconsideration with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, which last month affirmed a decision it made last year to close the center.

The federal government denied Vermont's request to gradually wind down the immigrant investor program, citing the alleged fraud at Jay Peak ski resort involving millions of dollars and a lack of evidence that the program promotes economic growth.

On Monday, the center announced it would file a motion for reconsideration by Oct. 25 at which time the motion will become available to the public.

All contents © copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Ski Resort Fraud
Vermont Regional Center
Jay Peak Ski Resort
EB-5

Related Content

Vermont Governor Opposed To Receiver In Ski Resort Fraud

By Oct 26, 2017

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says he's opposed to the idea of having a receiver appointed to run the Vermont regional center that helps foreign investors get U.S. residency in exchange for investments in job-creating economic development projects.

Vermont EB-5 Center To Close Following Alleged Fraud

By Aug 22, 2017

The U.S. Citizenship And Immigration Services has notified Vermont officials that it intends to close the state's EB-5 immigrant investor regional center. It comes following millions of dollars in alleged fraud at Jay Peak Ski Resort involving the program — and as the state issues a report recommending the office be gradually closed.

Governor Details Plans For Records Release In Fraud Case

By Mar 13, 2017
Governor Phil Scott
Governor's office

Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott says his administration is planning to accelerate the release of documents related to a visa program connected to a massive fraud case against the owner and former president of the Jay Peak ski resort.

Quiros Will Not Fight SEC Charges

By Aug 22, 2017

The owner of a Vermont ski resort accused of massive fraud involving foreign investors' money will not contest U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges against him.

Former Ski Resort Owner Seeks To Sell Airplanes

By Oct 15, 2018

The former owner of a Vermont ski resort who was accused in a multi-million dollar fraud case is seeking federal permission to sell his three airplanes.