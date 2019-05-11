Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont House Gives Preliminary Approval To Plastic Bag Ban

By 6 minutes ago
  • plastic bag
    Josh Landes / WAMC

The Vermont House has given preliminary approval to a bill that would ban single-use plastic bags.

The House voted  100-24 to approve the measure which would ban the use of single-use plastic bags and polystyrene food and drink containers effective in July 2020.

A similar proposal passed in the Senate.

Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott said Thursday that he wants to hear from the state's retailers and grocers before making up his mind on the bill.

A number of states across the country are considering such measures as a way to reduce pollution.

All contents © copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
 

Tags: 
Plastic Bag Ban
plastic bags
vermont house

Related Content

Middlebury Pondering Ban On Single-Use Plastic Bags

By Apr 24, 2019
plastic bag
Josh Landes / WAMC

The town of Middlebury could become the next Vermont community to ban single-use plastic bags.

Hudson Valley Earth Day Celebrations Include Gov Signing NYS Bag Ban

By Allison Dunne Apr 23, 2019
Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

On Earth Day, there were a number of events and new commitments throughout the Hudson Valley, including a visit from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. He was at the Kingston waterfront Monday to sign a plastic bag ban. Plus, a state Senator is introducing a bill she says will improve the environment.

NY Gov. Cuomo Signs Plastic Bag Ban

By Apr 22, 2019
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signs a bill into law banning single use plastic shopping bags in New York State at a ceremony held on Earth Day, Monday April 22, 2019 at Long Island University.
Governor Andrew Cuomo's Office

As Earth Day was celebrated Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that bans single use plastic bags in grocery stores and other retail shops in New York.

Siena Poll: New Yorkers Strongly Oppose Mugshot Ban; Favor Plastic Bag Ban

By Apr 16, 2019

According to a new poll, most registered voters in New York support the plastic bag ban recently passed by the state legislature, but not the banning of mugshots.