Upcoming Woodstock Film Festival Events Include Diverse Voices In Film And Media Panel

The Woodstock Film Festival takes place in the fall at venues in several towns in New York’s Hudson Valley. This year marks the festival’s 20th Anniversary and festival organizers are offering more year-round programming than ever before.
Meira Blaustein is the Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Woodstock Film Festival and she joins us to tell us about The 7th Annual Taste of Woodstock on May 22, The Diverse Voices in Film & Media Panel on June 1, and the solar-powered outdoor screening of “Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution" and “Growing with the Grain” on June 14.
