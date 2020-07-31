Lawrence Roberts' new book is "Mayday 1971: A White House at War, a Revolt in the Streets, and the Untold History of America’s Biggest Mass Arrest."

Roberts—who has been an investigative editor with the Washington Post, ProPublica, Bloomberg News, and the Huffington Post Investigative Fund, and has been a leader on teams honored with three Pulitzer Prizes—chronicles the largest act of civil disobedience in US history, in Richard Nixon’s Washington.

He examines how the intense cluster of protests against the Vietnam War in the spring of 1971 bequeathed consequential changes to American law and politics, setting lasting precedents for individual rights in the heat of dissent, including rules for protesting in the nation’s capital today.