Ulster County Forms Coalition For COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

By Allison Dunne 12 minutes ago
    Courtesy of Ulster County government

The Ulster County executive has announced the formation of a county Vaccine Distribution Coalition.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan says infectious disease specialist Dr. Marc Tack will lead the Coalition that is made up of community leaders. The goal is to educate the public to build trust and confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine and its distribution process. The committee will put focus on underserved populations. The Mid-Hudson region is receiving more than 19,000 vaccines in the first round. Other coalition members include representatives from the New York State Nurses Association, Family of Woodstock, Nobody Leaves Mid-Hudson and religious leaders.

