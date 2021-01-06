 UAlbany Researchers Outline Strategies To Counter COVID Vaccine Hesitancy | WAMC
UAlbany Researchers Outline Strategies To Counter COVID Vaccine Hesitancy

  • Sandra Lindsay, left, a registered nurse and Director of Critical Care at Northwell Health, is the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, December 14, 2020
Part of the challenge of vaccinating millions of Americans for COVID-19 is logistical: racing to create a vaccine, distributing it, and determining the order in which certain people will get the shots. But part of it is convincing people that getting the vaccine is safe — especially when those people have well-earned mistrust of the medical industry. 

That’s the focus of a new white paper from the University at Albany called “Strategies to Counter COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy and Mitigate Health Disparities in Minority Populations.” Primary author Kate Strully, a professor of sociology, spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.

