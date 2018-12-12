Tony Trischka Plays Three Seasonal Concerts This Weekend

For more than 45 years, Tony Trischka’s banjo music has inspired a whole generation of bluegrass and acoustic musicians with the many voices he has brought to the instrument.

A native of Syracuse, New York, Trischka's interest in banjo was sparked by the Kingston Trio's "Charlie and the MTA" in 1963.

Tony presents the seasonal concert, “Of A Winter’s Night,” at three venues in our region this weekend. He’ll be at Towne Crier in Beacon, New York on Friday, December 14; at PS21 Theater in Chatham, New York on Saturday, December 15; and at The Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, New York on Sunday, December 16.

“Of A Winter’s Night” is a banjo-driven celebration of the season where Trischka turns his considerable melodic inventiveness loose on Bluegrass and Americana music for the holidays.