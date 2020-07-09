 Tenney Wins GOP Primary, Earns Rematch With NY Rep. Brindisi | WAMC

Tenney Wins GOP Primary, Earns Rematch With NY Rep. Brindisi

By 7 hours ago
  • Former Rep. Claudia Tenney
    Former Rep. Claudia Tenney
    Former Rep. Claudia Tenney

Former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney has won a Republican primary in central New York to earn a rematch with Democrat Anthony Brindisi, who ousted her from office in 2018.

Tenney, a one-term congresswoman from New Hartford in Oneida County, defeated Broome County history teacher George Phillips in the 22nd Congressional district. Tenney had been endorsed by the state Republican Party, President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association.

The district leans Republican and the 2018 race was narrow, with Brindisi besting Tenney by fewer than 2 percentage points. He was one of several Democrats to flip Republican seats in New York that year.

Voting in New York's primary election concluded June 23, but an unknown number of ballots have continued to trickle in by mail. Phillips has conceded.

Tenney campaigned on a platform of rebuilding the economy and focusing on helping small businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic. She has also attacked Brindisi for voting to impeach Trump, despite saying he wouldn't do so during his 2018 campaign.

"President Trump needs allies in Washington to fight for our commonsense conservative values," Tenney said in a statement Thursday.

"Two years ago, voters rejected career politician Claudia Tenney and they will do so again in November," Luke Jackson, Brindisi's campaign spokesman, said in a statement.

Copyright The Associated Press 2020. All right reserved.

Tags: 
Claudia Tenney

Related Content

Inside Elections Analyst Dissects Some NY House Races

By Allison Dunne Nov 27, 2019
Political party logos
Donkey Hotey/Flickr

Less than a year before the 2020 elections, there are some changes in the most recent U.S. House and Senate ratings from Congressional Quarterly Roll Call and Inside Elections. In part two of their interview, WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with the Inside Elections publisher about how the 2020 election is shaping up in a few New York districts.

In Lengthy Interview, Tenney Discusses Comeback Bid, Brindisi, Trump, Her Past Statements And More

By Oct 2, 2019
Claudia Tenney
Claudia Tenney

Wednesday, WAMC News spoke with former New York Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, a Republican who has kicked off her comeback bid in the 22nd district. The seat is held by first-term Democrat Anthony Brindisi. Their 2018 race was one of the closest and most expensive in the country. The sometimes contentious interview covered a wide range of issues.

Rematch Looms In NY-22 As Tenney Launches Comeback Bid Against Brindisi

By Oct 1, 2019
U.S. Representative for New York's 22nd congressional district Anthony Brindisi
Official Portrait 116th Congress

They’re both former members of the New York state Assembly. They’ve both represented the state’s 22nd district in the House of Representatives. And now, Claudia Tenney and Anthony Brindisi are heading for a possible rematch of their 2018 race. As WAMC’s Ian Pickus reports, President Trump carried the district in 2016.

After Long Wait, Democrat Brindisi Flips New York House Seat

By Nov 28, 2018
Brindisi Campaign

Democrat Anthony Brindisi has defeated Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney in a congressional race in upstate New York settled more than three weeks after Election Day.

NY-22 Race Goes To Judge

By Brian Shields Nov 13, 2018
Former Rep. Claudia Tenney
Former Rep. Claudia Tenney

One week after Election Day, a hard fought congressional race in Central New York has now gone before a judge. A hearing is expected today after a state Supreme Court judge last Friday ordered absentee ballots impounded in New York’s 22nd House District. Democrat Anthony Brindisi, who leads Republican incumbent Claudia Tenney by just under 1,300 votes, made the request. 