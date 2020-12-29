SUNY Poly Taps Tod Laursen As Acting President

SUNY Provost Tod Laursen has been named acting president of SUNY Polytechnic Institute. SUNY announced the appointment Tuesday, saying Laursen will begin overseeing the Utica and Albany campuses immediately.

SUNY says a search for a permanent campus president will begin soon. In October, Dr. Grace Wang stepped down as SUNY Poly interim president after two years for a job at Ohio State.

Wang helmed the tech campus during a period of uncertainty following the arrest and conviction of founding president Alain Kaloyeros.