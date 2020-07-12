SUNY New Paltz Revises Theatre Season Due To COVID-19

A college in New York’s Hudson Valley has retooled its theatre production season in the face of COVID-19 requirements.

The SUNY New Paltz Department of Theatre Arts will replace its traditional model of full-scale stage productions with a series of smaller staged readings beginning in the fall. Changes to the Mainstage Production schedule were developed with a twofold mission: To adapt to social distancing guidelines and to confront recent civil unrest related to systemic racism. Department Chair Ken Goldstein says the department will be reflective, and make changes to build an anti-racist community. He sees the 2020/2021 academic year and production season as a space to take action.