 Storm Leaves Some NYS Parks In The Hudson Valley Closed Or Limited | WAMC

Storm Leaves Some NYS Parks In The Hudson Valley Closed Or Limited

By Allison Dunne 6 minutes ago
  • Bear Mountain State Park
    Bear Mountain State Park
    Courtesy of New York State

Many parks in New York’s Hudson Valley will remain closed over the weekend due to damage and cleanup from the storm that hit Tuesday. Hikers are urged to be on the lookout for debris and hanging branches on or near trails.

The Palisades Interstate Park Commission says Tropical Storm Isaias caused extensive damage at parks and historic sites throughout Rockland, Orange, Ulster and Sullivan Counties. Numerous sites are subject to total or partial closures throughout the weekend. Bear Mountain State Park and the Fort Montgomery State Historic Site are closed. The visitor’s center and restrooms are closed at Sterling Forest State Park due to lack of power. Facilities are open at Minnewaska State Park Preserve, but parking is extremely limited. You can visit the state Parks website for updated info on storm closures.  

new york state parks
Palisades Interstate Park Commission
Bear Mountain State Park
Minnewaska State Park Preserve
Tropical Storm Isaias

